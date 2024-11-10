DROGHEDA’S RYAN Brennan was savouring the moment after his side earned a superb FAI Cup final victory against Derry City today.

But the 32-year-old says he and his teammates won’t be getting too carried away ahead of their crucial upcoming promotion-relegation playoff against Bray Wanderers.

The club’s sensational victory means they will play in the Uefa Conference League next year and guarantees them more than €500,000 at a minimum.

However, they will be determined not to enter Europe as a First Division club.

“To win it is so special but we have bigger fish to fry now on Saturday,” Brennan told reporters. “We’ll have a few beers tonight but won’t overdo it. We won’t disrespect Bray next week and we’ll meet it head-on.

“All my brothers were here today. They’ve won a few leagues and there were a few tears up there in the stand.”

It is Drogheda’s first FAI Cup triumph since 2005 and Brennan was one of the most experienced players on the pitch.

He was also on target in their last cup final appearance in 2013 but could not prevent a disappointing 3-2 loss to Sligo Rovers.

“I got a few messages from the lads from 2013 wishing me luck — to right the wrongs of that day was brilliant.

“My family watching, my little girl and missus, it’s a very proud moment. The all-around feeling is just that it’s such a proud moment to captain my hometown team, to lift it with Gary [Deegan], such a special moment for us.

“We have been through the wars over the last couple of years — to get the win and to have this medal around my neck, I’m very grateful.”

He continued: “When you play with the best teams in the country, [my former clubs] Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s, you think you will get to finals every year. They just don’t come around so it makes this sweeter for me.

“I said to the lads: ‘This is the first time I have ever got cramps in my career.’ So maybe that is a sign of things to come.”

Brennan’s cup final looked in danger of ending prematurely following a nasty first-half clash of heads with Patrick McEleney.

He was ultimately okay to continue but the Derry playmaker was forced to depart the action.

“The ball was in the air and I was entitled to go for it. There is no malice in me, I would never go to do anybody, a couple of their lads were not happy but the ball was there to be won. I came off bad myself, but I hope he [McEleney] has a speedy recovery.

“He was running it to be fair to them. He’s just an old dog, isn’t he? He just has everything. It’s unfortunate for him but we took it as a gain for us. Luckily we came out on top.”

Drogheda are far from the most talented squad in the Premier Division as their ninth-place finish indicates, and Brennan puts their surprise cup success down to manager Kevin Doherty and his staff creating a tight-knit group.

“It’s grinding away, a never-say-die attitude, and we’ve characters in abundance who lift you over the line when needed.

“If you play in the opponents’ half, you have a better chance of winning the game. Sometimes it’s not great to watch but we’re at our best playing in the other team’s half. We play to your strengths and percentages. You’re not going to win a game if they have possession in their half. For us, it was taking the opportunities and digging in.”

Brennan is out of contract so his future at the club is uncertain. For now, though, he is focused on the next major task.

“Ah, we’ll see what happens [next year] when it comes. I don’t want to get Saturday out of the way but want my bit of sun. I’m flying out a week late.

“I’ll rest and recover, having not expected to play so many games. Getting cramp shows the toll it takes. We look forward to a big game on Saturday.”