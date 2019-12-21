Saints march over Villa and out of the drop zone, Burnley bag late win in Bournemouth

SOUTHAMPTON PULLED THEMSELVES clear of the Premier League relegation zone while dragging Aston Villa in with a 1-3 win at Villa Park this afternoon.

The Saints rocked their hosts with two first-half goals in the space of 10 minutes.

Shane Long’s 21st-minute effort was well-saved by Tom Heaton, but Danny Ings pounced to hand his side the lead.

The visitors’ lead was doubled when Jack Stephens rose to power a header into the bottom corner from a dangerous James Ward Prowse corner.

Two down at half-time, Villa’s day got even worse as Ings grabbed his second thanks to a dispiriting error from Marvelous Nakamba.

Jack Grealish blasted in a brilliant half-volleyed response with 15 minutes on the clock, but it was no more than a consolation as the Saints moved three clear of Villa in 18th.

Elsewhere in today’s 3pm kick-offs, Sheffield United kept up the chase behind fourth-place Chelsea thanks to Oliver McBurnie’s 23rd-minute strike in a 0-1 win in Brighton.

Wolves remain a point behind the Blades as they also won on the road, despite trailing Norwich until the 60th minute.

Todd Cantwell had given the Canaries a 17th-minute lead which they maintained until Romain Saiss blasted in a powerful leveller. And, when Matt Doherty’s shot was saved by Tim Krul, Raul Jimenez was on hand to turn in his 16th goal of the season.

Source: Joe Giddens

Mid-table Burnley snatched a last-minute 0-1 win in Bournemouth thanks to Jay Rodriguez’ close-range header – an overdue first shot on target in a dour match.

Newcastle United also left it late to ensure they remain a step ahead of Burnley. Miguel Almiron claimed his first goal for the Magpies on his 27th appearance. The Paraguayan latched onto Andy Carroll’s 83rd-minute downward header.