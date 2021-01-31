BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Advertisement

'Super smart' and 'world class' - Klopp hails Salah as he ends league goal drought in style

The Liverpool striker had gone six Premier League matches without a goal, equalling his longest barren spell for the Reds.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 10:51 PM
26 minutes ago 555 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5341214
Salah with Klopp after today's win.
Image: PA
Salah with Klopp after today's win.
Salah with Klopp after today's win.
Image: PA

JURGEN KLOPP SALUTED Mohamed Salah for the “super smart” strike which ended his barren run and put Liverpool on their way to a 3-1 victory at West Ham.

Salah had gone six Premier League matches without a goal, equalling his longest goal drought for the Reds.

But there was to be no seventh successive blank as Salah returned to form with two exquisite second-half finishes in a valuable win at the London Stadium.

Salah made the breakthrough in the 57th minute after substitute Curtis Jones found him lurking on the right of the area.

The Egyptian striker wrapped his left foot around the ball, sending it looping over Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and curling into the back of the net.

Eleven minutes later Liverpool, and Salah, struck again with a lightning counter from a West Ham corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s 60-yard pass found Xherdan Shaqiri, who sprayed the ball back into the path of Salah to control and tuck away.

Reds boss Klopp said: “He scored against Tottenham but it was disallowed, but it was a good sign for him that a couple of things are clicking.

“Tonight he played a super game, his passing was good and the controlling of the game was good

“The first goal is a super smart goal. I think Fabianski couldn’t see the ball, it was crowded and he just lifted it.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The second goal, what a counter attack! Two passes until Mo got the ball, first touch world class and a nice finish. Top game and top goals.”

It was West Ham who possessed the in-form striker going into the match and Michail Antonio must have been relishing the prospect of running at Liverpool’s latest makeshift defensive pairing of Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips.

But Antonio spurned a glorious chance to make it three goals in four games, curling the ball inches wide moments before Salah struck.

Georginio Wijnaldum added a third for the champions before Craig Dawson’s late consolation.

A win would have taken West Ham above Liverpool into fourth, but they found out they have a long way to go before they can seriously think about breaking into the top four.

Boss David Moyes said: “I thought we competed as well as we could, but we didn’t play as well as we could. We tried to compete but they were just too strong for us today.

“Liverpool are not one of the teams we are challenging. Their consistency will be much greater. They played better than us so we’ve got no complaints.

“We came into the game confident, feeling we had a chance to get something but Liverpool made it difficult and we didn’t do the things we’ve been doing well.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie