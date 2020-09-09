This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Sam Bennett denied another Tour stage win in thrilling photo finish

Bennett came agonisingly close to becoming the first Irish rider ever to win back-to-back stages of the Tour de France.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 5:02 PM
15 minutes ago 3,964 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5200331
A still image of the dramatic finish at today's 11th stage of the Tour de France, with Sam Bennett second from left, wearing green.
A still image of the dramatic finish at today's 11th stage of the Tour de France, with Sam Bennett second from left, wearing green.
A still image of the dramatic finish at today's 11th stage of the Tour de France, with Sam Bennett second from left, wearing green.

SAM BENNETT WAS narrowly denied a second-straight stage win in the Tour de France in a thrilling photo finish. 

Bennett would have become the first Irish rider ever to win back-to-back finish, but ultimately finished third in a sprint finish to today’s 11th stage, behind winner Caleb Ewan and second-placed Peter Sagan. 

Bennett retains the Green Jersey, however, and is now ranked 15 points ahead of Sagan in those standings. 

More to follow 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie