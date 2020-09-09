Sam Bennett denied another Tour stage win in thrilling photo finish

SAM BENNETT WAS narrowly denied a second-straight stage win in the Tour de France in a thrilling photo finish.
Bennett would have become the first Irish rider ever to win back-to-back finish, but ultimately finished third in a sprint finish to today’s 11th stage, behind winner Caleb Ewan and second-placed Peter Sagan.
Bennett retains the Green Jersey, however, and is now ranked 15 points ahead of Sagan in those standings.
More to follow
