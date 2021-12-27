Bone becomes latest player to follow O'Donnell from St Pat's to Dundalk

SAM BONE HAS become the third player this off season to leave FAI Cup champions St Patrick’s Athletic for Dundalk, where he will work once more under new Lilywhites head coach Stephen O’Donnell and assistant boss Padge Cregg.

Originally a product of Charlton Athletic’s academy, Bone relocated to Ireland in 2017 and spent two and a half seasons at Shamrock Rovers before moving to Waterford. He left the RSC at the end of 2020 and went on to make 34 appearances for St Pat’s last season, his only league goal coming in a 1-1 draw with Dundalk at Oriel Park in April.

“I’m similar to John Mountney,” the 23-year-old told Dundalk’s official website. “When it was announced that Stephen had moved to Dundalk, I was hoping he’d phone me as well. I had a really good relationship with him and I learned a lot under him and Padge last year.

“I think Dundalk were in a false position last season. It’s a huge club and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the fans and the people of the town and hopefully, we can get them back to where they were a few years ago, winning the league, the FAI Cup and back into Europe.”

“I can’t wait to work in an environment full of winners,” he said. “You look at the likes of Patrick Hoban, David McMillan and Andy Boyle, they have been at the top for most of their careers. I am still young and I am looking forward to learning from them.

“It will obviously help me that John Mountney and Robbie Benson are there already and I know John Martin from my time at Waterford so it will be nice to reunite with them. I’m really looking forward to getting started.”