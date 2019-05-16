This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All Black Cane to make comeback from broken neck ahead of World Cup

The flanker is set to return to Super Rugby action this weekend.

By AFP Thursday 16 May 2019, 10:15 AM
3 hours ago 2,832 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4637273
Cane has been sidelined since October.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Cane has been sidelined since October.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ALL BLACK FLANKER Sam Cane will complete a remarkable comeback from a broken neck when he plays for Waikato Chiefs on Saturday, giving All Black selectors a timely World Cup boost.

Eight months after Cane was stretchered off during an All Blacks-South Africa Test in Pretoria last October, the Chiefs named the 27-year-old on the bench for this weekend’s match against Auckland Blues.

While not starting the match, the Chiefs indicated Cane will be given game-time during the North Island derby.

“Cane will take the field for the first time this Super Rugby season,” the club said in a statement.

Cane fractured a vertebra in a collision with South African Francois Louw during the All Blacks’ 32-30 win over the Springboks last October.

He escaped nerve damage which could have paralysed him but faced the prospect of the bone not healing properly, a problem which has ended the careers of some players who suffered similar injuries.

Cane’s return will give the All Blacks more options at flanker for the World Cup in Japan, with his defensive mettle complementing rival openside Ardie Savea’s attacking prowess.

The 60-Test All Black admitted earlier this month that the injury was “scary” and he was well aware its impact could have been much more serious.

But he denied fears about reinjuring his neck could inhibit his game, saying his medical team had cleared him to rejoin the fray with total commitment.

“There will always be things you might get slightly wrong but the surgeon is not going to send me out there unless he’s 100 percent sure,” Cane told stuff.co.nz.

“In a funny way my neck should actually be stronger as I’ve got two vertebrae fused together with a bit of metal wrapped around them.”

- © AFP 2019

AFP

