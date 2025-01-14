O'Gara believes 21-year-old Prendergast has a huge future

AT FIRST, RONAN O’Gara was wary of what he thought might just be hype.

He had been hearing about and watching Sam Prendergast’s swift rise with Ireland in the autumn but wasn’t quite sure whether the evidence matched the excitement.

It was Leinster’s Champions Cup pool win over Bristol in December that convinced O’Gara that Prendergast has something special.

The 21-year-old out-half scored two tries that night in Ashton Gate, helping Leinster to an important win to start their campaign. Prendergast backed it up with a player-of-the-match performance against Clermont and another in the win over Munster at Thomond Park just after Christmas.

Sunday in La Rochelle was another big test for Prendergast and though he had some tricky moments such as two blocked-down kicks, O’Gara spoke glowingly of the Ireland out-half after his own side’s 16-14 defeat.

Advertisement

“He is an impressive young player, that’s for certain,” said O’Gara.

“And probably, as I said previously, I thought there was probably a buzz about him that wasn’t necessary. But after what I saw from Bristol he merits all that and he deserves all that.

“Today I don’t think he missed a kick, did he? And none of them were easy. And managed the game well. He has a huge future.

“You just have to go after a 21-year-old because he is 21, you know? When I was 21 and playing in that position, what you feel as a 21-year-old, it’s not easy. So he won that game tonight in terms of against me because I didn’t get much change out of him.”

Prendergast had to watch the closing quarter from the touchline after being replaced by the experienced Ross Byrne, who uncharacteristically pulled a kickable penalty wide in the 69th minute when he had a chance to give Leinster a five-point lead.

Coupled with Jordie Barrett’s miss from a tougher position further out to the left of the posts, Leinster had to cling on in the dying minutes as La Rochelle looked for three points to win the game.

La Rochelle out-half Antoine Hastoy. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Their out-half Antoine Hastoy came up short with 52-metre penalty effort in the 80th minute, had a drop goal effort blocked down by Josh van der Flier in the 81st minute, then threw a forward pass in the game’s final act in the 83rd minute.

O’Gara knows how heavy the responsibility of being the number 10 can rest on a player’s shoulders. He pointed to the good work Hastoy did in this game, including his cross-field kick for Dillyn Leyds’ try, and said their discussion about the disappointing moments will be simple.

O’Gara felt Hastoy needed to be set up seven or eight metres deeper for the drop goal, taking van der Flier out of the equation.

“Do you know what, it’s an image conversation as opposed to a conversation,” said O’Gara.

“Laptop, watch it, and the images will speak for themselves.

“Hopefully, like most good players, he will give the solution. If it comes from me, it is not good coaching. But, depth.”