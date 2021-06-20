Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 20 June 2021
Saracens clinch promotion to end Premiership exile

Sarries seal top-flight return with 117-15 aggregate win over Ealing Trailfinders.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago
Tom Whiteley scores as Saracens comfortably seal promotion.
Image: PA
Image: PA

SARACENS SEALED THEIR return to the English Premiership as they clinched promotion from the Championship with a 57-15 rout of Ealing on Sunday.

After winning the first leg 60-0 last weekend, Saracens were already on course for the top-flight and they wrapped up the mission with a dominant second half display.

Held to 10-10 at half-time, Saracens turned on the power after the break and all five of the club’s British and Irish Lions, including England captain Owen Farrell, were able to come off by the 54th minute.

They were able to rest ahead of the South Africa tour after the second leg was turned into a formality by the points explosion.

Springbok prop Vincent Koch and two of Warren Gatland’s Lions, Elliot Daly and Jamie George, who propelled Saracens out of sight immediately after the break with a flurry of three tries in 10 minutes.

Ealing had displayed spirit and endeavour against the former European champions until that point in front of a 2,000 crowd.

But Saracens’ one-year exile from the Premiership as punishment for repeated salary cap breaches has ended at the earliest possible opportunity.

“It feels good. It’s been a long 18-20 months and we’ve looked forward to this day. Now that it’s happened it’s great,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“It’s good to get the job done. We were in crisis mode around November 2019 and anything could have happened to the club.

“But the unity and togetherness helped get us through. We get back into the Premiership with many of the same players who have stuck by us and showed faith in the club.

“I’ve been especially thrilled with the way the international guys have performed and shown real commitment and desire to carry on with Sarries.”

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

