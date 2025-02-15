Sarah Healy breaks own Irish indoor 1,500m record with blistering run in Birmingham

SARAH HEALY HAS broken her own Irish indoor record over 1,500m with a brilliant run at the Keely Klassic in Birmingham this afternoon.

The 24-year-old clocked 4:01.62 as she crossed the line in second place to lower her previous record of 4:03.83 which she set in February 2024. Healy’s training partner Georgia Hunter Bell claimed the victory in a time of 4:00.63.

Healy’s time ranks as third-fastest women’s 1500m indoors in 2025 and follows her record-breaking exploits in Boston earlier this month where she again broke her own indoor 3,000m record to finish fourth in a time of 8:35.19.

She improved on that time at the Millrose Games in New York the following week, lowering the record to 8:30.79.