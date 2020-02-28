Mayo star Rowe on the double as Irish face off in Aussie Rules double-header for bushfire relief

Sarah Rowe has enjoyed a promising start to her second season in Australia. Source: AAP/PA Images

MAYO STAR SARAH Rowe kicked two goals for Collingwood as her lightning start to her second season of Aussie Rules continues Down Under.

Rowe starred for the Pies once again this week, alongside Cavan forward Aishling Sheridan, though they were beaten by Melbourne FC at Marvel Stadium.

The Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] showdown was played as part of a massive double-header to raise funds for bushfire relief in Australia.

A selection from Victoria and an All-Stars line-up faced off in the bushfire relief ‘State of Origin’ match afterwards at the 53,359 capacity indoor stadium, and a guard of honour was formed by AFLW stars for emergency service workers afterwards.

Tonight was about more than just the four points.



To everyone affected by the bushfire crisis, we’re with you. 👊#GoDees pic.twitter.com/TZkv7WXgme — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) February 28, 2020

Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy were on the winning side with Melbourne, as the Dees were 20-point victors — 7.4 (46) to 4.2 (26) — in the crucial Conference B tie.

Multiple All-Star Goldrick was again impressive for Melbourne, though she did sustain a cut to her face after a concussion last week.

21,528 watched the AFLW fixture, with plenty more Irish interest in the weekend’s other matches. Of the 17 Irish players available to line out, 15 were selected for round four this weekend.

With Rowe, Sheridan, Goldrick and McEvoy contesting the Friday fixture, focus now turns to the 11 others. There’ll be four in action at the Leederville Oval overnight as West Coast Eagles and Western Bulldogs go head-to-head.

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy will be hoping to continue her stunning individual run with the Bulldogs, where she starts alongside Donegal defender Katy Herron. Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly both start for West Coast.

Sinéad Goldrick is tackled during the Collingwood-Melbourne clash. Source: AAP/PA Images

Elsewhere, Aileen Gilroy is named at half-back as North Melbourne face Gold Coast on Saturday, while Clare native Ailish Considine will be in action for defending champions Adelaide Crows against Carlton on Sunday.

It’s the battle of Down and Louth as St Kilda and Fremantle lock horns, with Clara Fitzpatrick and Kate Flood both on their respective interchange benches.

And three Irish players will take to Hickey Park on Sunday for the meeting of Brisbane Lions and Greater Western Sydney [GWS] Giants. Mayo great Cora Staunton and Donegal ace Yvonne Bonner combine for the Giants, while Tipperary dual star Orla O’Dwyer will fly the flag for Brisbane.

