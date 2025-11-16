As Ballygunner plot revenge, can Sarsfields tap into ‘disrespect’ angle again?

WHEN SARSFIELDS SHOCKED Ballygunner in last year’s Munster final, it was clear where they had derived a fair dollop of motivation.

“Absolutely no one gave us a chance,” said coach Diarmuid O’Sullivan.

“When the bookies look back and make Ballygunner 1/14 on and Sars 9/1 outsiders, it was disrespectful, it was distasteful, and that hurt our lads more than the county final.

“It’s the constant lack of respect we have been getting, so we knew we’d a performance burning and building.”

Now, the Glanmire club enter their semi-final rematch with the tag of provincial champions. The favourite’s billing remains with Ballygunner. The odds have been slashed, but Sars are still a 3/1 underdog.

To state the obvious, Ballygunner will be hellbent on revenge this Sunday at Walsh Park. They won’t forget that defeat. But can Sars also tap into the feeling that their success has been underestimated?

Johnny Crowley’s side didn’t enter the Munster campaign last year as county champions. Divisional side Imokilly took that honour.

Having captured the Billy O’Neill Cup that famous day at Semple Stadium and advanced to an All-Ireland final, Sars didn’t enter their own county championship as favourites, or even as second favourites, this year.

Shane O'Regan celebrates scoring Sarsfields' third goal against Ballygunner. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This autumn, Sars set the record straight by taking a second Cork title in three years, albeit in an uninspiring final. They added a third consecutive league title earlier in the summer. As Echo reporter Denis Hurley noted, since Crowley took the helm, the club have entered nine different competitions and made it to eight deciders. Six of those have ended in silverware.

Of course, heading outside your county bounds is a step up in class. Sars found that out in 2023 when succumbing to a 17-point humbling to the Gunners at Walsh Park.

Yet, a hallmark of Sars in recent times has been their ability to see out close contests. They are unbeaten in their last nine one-score games. That’s not including hard-earned four-point wins over Glen Rovers and Charleville this autumn, nor last year’s four-point victory over Ballygunner.

When asked about their habit of seeing out close matches before the county final, Crowley replied: “Certainly, we speak a lot about it.

“When this present management team and this group of guys got together back in January ‘23, we had lost a lot of tight games over the course of seven or eight years. It was probably thought out there that Sars were a bit soft.

“It’s something we certainly worked on, and it’s something we’re very conscious of over the last three years.

I can tell you now, we’re not a soft team.”

They carried that attitude into the Ballygunner game last year. Coming into that campaign, much talk concerned Cork’s lack of provincial success. Rebel representatives hadn’t claimed the title since Newtownshandrum in 2009. In the subsequent 13 seasons, the Cork champions had won just one match in Munster.

Sars changed that, and they did so by ‘out-gunnering Ballygunner’, to use O’Sullivan’s turn of phrase.

Ballygunner’s Patrick Fitzgerald despondent at the final whistle of last year's Munster final. Zoe Langsdale / INPHO Zoe Langsdale / INPHO / INPHO

Of course, the Waterford kingpins have the more extensive track record of success. Twelve in a row Déise titles. Seven consecutive Munster finals. An All-Ireland breakthrough against Ballyhale Shamrocks in 2022.

They showed their defensive teeth to hold Na Piarsaigh to 0-15. Manager Shane O’Neill characterised their set-up towards the end as a “low block”. When their lead got overhauled, they were able to stretch away again in the sprint to the line.

Barry Coughlan and Shane O’Sullivan have stepped out of a refreshed defence. Sars are down Cathal McCarthy, Aaron Myers, and Paul Leopold.

Where they have blooded the talented Barry O’Flynn, Ballygunner can call upon up-and-coming stars Mark Hartley and Conor Tobin. All-Ireland champion and Minor Hurler of the Year Cormac Spain will be next to roll off a production line which has already delivered Patrick Fitzgerald.

With the hurt of last year driving them on, the Gunners should have the artillery for this battle.

Perhaps that can add more fuel to Sars’ fire.