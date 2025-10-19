Sweeney goals help Sarsfields defeat Midleton to land Cork senior hurling title

Sarsfields 2-18

Midleton 1-14

IT UNFOLDED ALONG expected lines, Sarsfields demonstrating their Cork hurling supremacy and a Midleton team, hampered by big-name absences, unable to get a reward for a battling showing.

The build-up to this Cork senior hurling showpiece was dominated by the setback Midleton had been hit by with the achilles injury sustained by Conor Lehane, their attacking talisman, chief scorer and semi-final match-winner.

Coupled with key defender Eoin Moloney also ruled out due to a similar injury, Midleton’s prospects of victory were lessened as they collided with a powerful Sarsfields unit.

And it was magnified by the stellar scoring showings on the day being supplied by Sarsfields men. Jack O’Connor cut loose in the second half, accelerating into gaps and popping over scores as the Cork hurler finished with 0-5.

Their towering full-forward James Sweeney fired a goal in either half, the second arriving deep in injury-time when he gathered a long delivery from Craig Leahy and finished with composure to the corner of the net.

That clinched success for a Sarsfields side that had lost last year’s Cork final, but were regaining the trophy they last won in 2023.

Midleton required something significant to ignite their challenge early on. Their opening score raised hopes, a goal converted in opportunistic fashion by Evan McGrath. Sarsfields twice grasped possession in defence but were unable to clear and with goalkeeper Ben Graham having moved away from the posts in anticipation of receiving a pass, the net was unguarded to leave McGrath with a simple finish.

It left them 1-0 to 0-2 in front, but by the time Midleton next scored they trailed by four and would only add three further points to boost their first-half tally.

The impressive Cian Darcy burst through the Midleton rearguard in the 18th minute and cleverly reversed his handpass to the lurking Sweeney, who drilled his shot to the net.

The gap was six at the break, 1-9 to 1-3, with Colm McCarthy keeping the scoreboard ticking over for Sarsfields, while Midleton struggled to get past a defence where Donal English was outstanding.

A pair of early white flags in the second half, raised by McCarthy and O’Connor, created the prospect of Sarsfields pulling clear biy a wide margin.

That they didn’t was a testament to the grit Midleton displayed. Mikey Finn knocked over a series of placed balls, while Killian McDermott, Pa White and Cormac Beausang got in on the scoring act, as did Brion Saunderson with a monster effort from a free.

Midleton trimmed the gap to four points on three occasions during the second half. It was telling and important in terms of determining the outcome that they didn’t get closer, not managing to prise apart Sarsfields at the back to apply real pressure.

O’Connor’s point-taking ability was a useful tool for Sarsfields as they held Midleton at bay. The second goal from Sweeney copper-fastened their triumph.

Munster duties await with a mid-November semi-final against Limerick or Waterford opponents.

Scorers for Sarsfields: Colm McCarthy 0-8 (0-7f), James Sweeney 2-0, Jack O’Connor 0-5, Daniel Hogan 0-1, Killian Murphy 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1, Barry O’Flynn 0-1, Shane O’Regan 0-1.

Scorers for Midleton: Mikey Finn 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Evan McGrath 1-0, Killian McDermott 0-2 (0-1 ’65), Cormac Beausang 0-2, Cormac Walsh 0-1, Patrick White 0-1, Brion Saunderson 0-1 (0-1f).

Sarsfields

1. Ben Graham

2. Conor O’Sullivan (captain), 3. Cillian Roche, 4. Donal English

7. Craig Leahy, 5. Bryan Murphy, 6. Luke Elliott

9. Killian Murphy, 13. Daniel Kearney

10. Jack O’Connor, 18. Daniel Hogan, 12. Cian Darcy

11. Colm McCarthy, 14. James Sweeney, 15. Barry O’Flynn

Subs

22. Shane O’Regan for McCarthy (52)

23. Ben Nodwell for O’Flynn (57)

17. Eoghan Murphy for Elliott (61)

Midleton

1. Brion Saunderson

5. Luke Dineen (joint captain), 3. Séadhnaidh Smyth, 2. Ciarmhac Smyth

4. Tadhg O’Leary-Hayes, 6. Tommy O’Connell, 7. Ross O’Regan

8. Evan McGrath, 9. Mikey Finn

30. Cormac Walsh, 14. Cormac Beausang, 11. Alex Quirke

13. Patrick White, 15. David Cremin, 12. Killian McDermott

Subs

17. Luke O’Farrell for Cremin (41)

22. Paul Connaughton for O’Regan (45)

18. Seán O’Meara for Walsh (49)

24. Killian Burke for O’Meara (inj) (57)

21. Paul Haughney for White (59)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Nemo Rangers)