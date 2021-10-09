St Brigid's Roscommon reign ended by Pearses, Tourlestrane's Sligo six-in-a-row alive

Pearses survived Conor Daly's red card to book their place in the county final (file photo).

PÁDRAIG PEARSES DETHRONED holders St Brigid’s to book their place in the final of the Roscommon senior football championship on Saturday afternoon.

Pearses raced into an early 0-5 to 0-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes of a thrilling semi-final at Dr Hyde Park.

But Brigid’s fought back and two first-half goals from Paul McGrath and Ben O’Carroll sent the sides in level at the break, 2-3 to 0-9.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men in that opening half with Pearses’ Conor Daly and Brigid’s Brian Stack shown straight red cards in two separate incidents.

It was the champions who wrestled control of the game in the third quarter, O’Carroll’s score in the 47th minute edging them into a 2-9 to 0-13 lead.

But Pearses responded to score five of the last six points and book their place in the decider with a 0-18 to 2-10 win.

They will play either Clann na nGael or Roscommon Gaels, who meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.

In Sligo, Tourlestrane needed extra time to see off Curry and keep their six-in-a-row bid alive.

The champions appeared to be in control and comfortable with a six-point lead at the second-half water break, 0-15 to 0-9, but Eoghan Sweeney’s goal threw Curry a late lifeline.

Adrian Marren added two points to bring them back within the minimum before Red Óg Murphy landed the equaliser from a 45 with five minutes to play.

It finished 1-12 to 0-15, forcing extra time before Tourlestrane ran out 0-20 to 1-14 winners. They now await the winners of Sunday’s second semi-final between Strandhill and Drumcliffe-Rosses Point.

In Dublin, Kilmacud Crokes made it three wins from three and booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 20-point win against Ballinteer St John’s, 1-23 to 0-6.

But the second team to progress from Group 2 is still to be decided after Castleknock beat St Vincent’s 1-18 to 1-12 in the Naul.

That result eliminates Vincent’s, and sets up a play-off between Castleknock and Ballinteer to see who joins Crokes in the quarter-finals.

On Friday evening, Ballymun Kickhams and Thomas Davis sealed their progress with wins over Clontarf and Skerries Harps respectively.

The final games in Group 1 and Group 4 take place on Sunday. In Group 1, Whitehall Colmcille play Ballyboden St Enda’s while Raheny meet Na Fianna, while in Group 4, it’s St Jude’s versus Round Towers Lusk and Lucan Sarsfields vs St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Rua.

