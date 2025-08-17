Scheffler victorious on PGA Tour yet again as MacIntyre blows four-shot lead

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CHIPPED in on the penultimate hole on his way to victory at the BMW Championship in the PGA Tour playoffs, completing a come-from-behind victory at the expense of Robert MacIntyre.

MacIntyre led the tournament from the end of the first round and started Sunday’s final round four shots clear of Scheffler, but the Scot found just one birdie all day on his way to a chastening three-over round of 73. With the door left ajar, Scheffler breezed inevitably through.

MacIntyre opened bogey-bogey and another dropped shot on the fifth hole saw him lose his lead entirely, and he struggled to contain his frustration all day, tossing his ball into the water after a missed putt on the 12th green.

Scheffler did not shut the door behind him as early as he might have had, making bogey after missing a four-foot putt on 12 and then, shockingingly, doing so again from just two feet on the 14th hole. Scheffler made a bounceback birdie on the next hole, but could only par the par-five 16th where MacIntyre finally found a birdie, meaning Scheffler’s lead was just one shot on the 17th. Having missed the green, however, Scheffler chipped in from 81 feet to cap his fifth victory of the year, and 18th career Tour win.

The BMW Championship also whittled down to 30 the final contenders for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake, the third and final event of the PGA Tour play-offs.

Further down the leaderboard, Rory McIlroy finished with an even-par round of 70, recovering from back-to-back double bogeys on holes five and six to finish in a tie for 12th place. He remains second in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he will play alongside Scheffler in Thursday’s final group at the Tour Championship at East Lake next week.

“My game was awful for the first six holes, then I found something, especially on the back nine”, said McIlroy after his round. “Definitely something to build off going into next week. I had three weeks off, I really didn’t do anything in those three weeks, it was expecting too much to get in contention this week.”

Shane Lowry finished 24th in the standings, securing his place at East Lake next week. He finished in a tie for 23rd place this week, bouncing back from yesterday’s round of five-over with a three-under round of 67.

Meanwhile on the LIV Tour, Jon Rahm captured his second consecutive season crown on Sunday, shooting an 11-under par 60 before losing a playoff to Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Munoz birdied the first playoff hole to beat Rahm for the Indy title after both finished on 22-under 191 through all 54 holes at Chatham Hills in the Saudi-backed series’ last individual event of the year.

But Rahm’s result was good enough to edge Chile’s Joaquin Niemann in the season points chase for the second year in a row, delivering heartbreak on the season’s last day as he did in 2024.

Rahm won the campaign title without winning any LIV event while Niemann took titles this year in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and Britain.

Rahm captured $18 million for claiming the season crown with Niemann taking $8 million for his runner-up season finish after sharing fourth at Indy on 196 with a closing 66.

England’s Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter avoided being dumped from LIV for 2026, finishing in the season’s top 48 in points to escape the relegation zone.

Westwood birdied four of his first five holes while Poulter birdied four of his last five to avoid the drop, each finishing on 201.

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson was dropped, however, after missing a birdie putt at the 18th that would have seen him avoid relegation at Poulter’s expense.

Niemann’s Torque won the Indy team title, it’s first triumph since 2023, but Rahm’s Legion XIII holds the top seeding for next week’s LIV Team Championship.

