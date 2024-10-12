Scotland denied last-gasp leveller by VAR as Croatia win in Zagreb

CHE ADAMS HAD a last-gasp goal ruled out as luckless Scotland suffered a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Croatia in Zagreb.

Ryan Christie shot the disciplined visitors ahead in the 33rd minute from a tight angle before striker Igor Matanovic levelled three minutes later.

Steve Clarke’s side came under increasing pressure after the break and eventually succumbed in the 70th minute of the League A Group 1 encounter at Stadion Maksimir when Andrej Kramaric headed the home side in front.

However, in a dramatic finale, Adams, who replaced Lyndon Dykes after the Scots fell behind, had the ball in the net in the fifth minute of added time, only for VAR to disallow the effort for offside, dealing another blow to the visitors.

The Scots have found the top level of the Nations League a tough task, with defeats to Poland and Portugal in their first two fixtures, and they go into Tuesday’s game against the Portuguese at Hampden Park with just one win in 15 – and wondering if their luck will turn.