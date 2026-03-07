Stunning Scotland put 50 points on France in Murrayfield

SCOTLAND DELIVERED A stunning performance to beat France 50-40 at Murrayfield, ending Les Bleus’ Grand Slam dreams.

The hosts scored seven tries across a thrilling contest, with Darcy Graham (2), Kyle Steyn (2), Pierre Schoeman, Ben White and Tom Jordan all crossing in Edinburgh.

The result moves Scotland level on points with France at the top of the Six Nations table, with both teams on 16 points after three wins and one defeat.

However Fabien Galthié’s team remain ahead on points difference ahead of their home meeting with England next weekend.

However Scotland will now travel to face Andy Farrell’s Ireland next Saturday knowing their own title hopes are very much alive.

Next weekend’s Ireland v Scotland fixture is also a Triple Crown decider.

More to follow…