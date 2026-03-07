More Stories
Scotland's Darcy Graham (left) celebrates scoring a try. Alamy Stock Photo
Great Scots

Stunning Scotland put 50 points on France in Murrayfield

The Grand Slam dream is over for Les Bleus.
4.02pm, 7 Mar 2026
33

SCOTLAND DELIVERED A stunning performance to beat France 50-40 at Murrayfield, ending Les Bleus’ Grand Slam dreams.

The hosts scored seven tries across a thrilling contest, with Darcy Graham (2), Kyle Steyn (2), Pierre Schoeman, Ben White and Tom Jordan all crossing in Edinburgh.

The result moves Scotland level on points with France at the top of the Six Nations table, with both teams on 16 points after three wins and one defeat.

However Fabien Galthié’s team remain ahead on points difference ahead of their home meeting with England next weekend.

However Scotland will now travel to face Andy Farrell’s Ireland next Saturday knowing their own title hopes are very much alive.

Next weekend’s Ireland v Scotland fixture is also a Triple Crown decider. 

More to follow…

Author
View 33 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
33 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie