Jack Dempsey returns as Scotland shuffle pack for France clash

JACK DEMPSEY HAS been passed fit to return for Scotland’s top-of-the-table Six Nations match at home to leaders France.

The back-row forward’s tournament appeared to be over after he suffered a bicep injury in last month’s 31-20 win over England at Twickenham.

But after missing the tense, come-from-behind 26-23 win away to Wales a fortnight ago, Dempsey has been cleared to face France at Murrayfield.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has selected a new front row as part of five personnel changes to his starting line-up, announced on Thursday.

Looshead prop Pierre Schoeman and hooker George Turner, both replacements against Wales in Cardiff a fortnight ago, are in the starting side, with tighthead prop D’Arcy Rae also coming in for his first appearance of the championship.

Schoeman and Rae start in place of Nathan McBeth, who drops out of the matchday 23 entirely, and the benched Zander Fagerson. Turner replaces Dave Cherry.

Dempsey’s recall at No.8 sees Matt Fagerson move to blindside flanker and Gregor Brown slot into the second row, with lock Max Williamson omitted.

The other change sees wing Darcy Graham in for Duhan van der Merwe after he tied his fellow Edinburgh flyer’s all-time Scotland record of 35 tries with an opportunist score against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

A bonus-point win for reigning champions France, the only unbeaten side after three rounds, would see them clinch the title with a game to spare and even a raw victory could give them an unassailable lead at the top of the table should other results fall in their favour.

But a bonus-point win for the Scots could see them leapfrog Les Bleus at the top of the table heading into the final round of matches on 14 March.

Earlier on Thursday, France coach Fabien Galthie recalled out-half Matthieu Jalibert to his starting line-up following injury.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, D’Arcy Rae; Gregor Brown, Scott Cummings; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Freddy Douglas, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan

