Matthieu Jalibert recalled as France aim to seal Six Nations title in Scotland

FRANCE COACH FABIEN Galthie has recalled fly-half Matthieu Jalibert to the starting line-up for this weekend’s Six Nations clash away to Scotland.

France can sew up a second successive Six Nations title if they win with a bonus point, or with any victory if Ireland fail to earn a bonus point triumph over Wales.

But Galthie pointed out that Scotland are also in the running to win the tournament.

“They have maybe the best three-quarters in the tournament,” said the former scrum-half. “They’re a team with a proven track record and we know that we could lose. Scotland can win the tournament, but so can we.”

Jalibert is one of a trio of Bordeaux-Begles backs returning to the side following injury problems.

Centres Nicolas Depoortere and Yoram Moefana, who started in France’s tournament-opening 36-14 victory over Ireland, come back into the side in place of Pau pair Emilien Gailleton and Fabien Brau-Boirie, who lined up against Wales and Italy.

Gailleton scored a try in each of those matches, while Brau-Boirie, who is out injured with a dislocated finger, also crossed the whitewash on his France debut in the 54-12 thrashing of Wales.

“We decided to restore the pair of centres that started the tournament against Ireland and played very well,” Galthie told reporters on Thursday, adding that they had only been left out since the Ireland match due to injuries.

Jalibert was in sensational form earlier in the tournament, scoring tries against Ireland and Wales.

The 27-year-old pulled out of the Italy clash the day before the game due to a calf problem and France’s attack did not shine as much as it had done in the previous two matches.

Jalibert’s return means that Thomas Ramos reverts to full-back after filling in at fly-half against Italy.

Theo Attissogbe returns to the right wing with Gael Drean, a try-scorer on his France debut against the Azzurri, dropping out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Charles Ollivon and Mickael Guillard, who started against Ireland and Wales, come back into the second row in place of Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou, who replaced them in the 33-8 victory over Italy.

Meafou was named man of the match against Italy but Guillard also put in his own man-of-the-match display against Ireland.

“We were very happy with the performances of Thibaud Flament and Meafou against Italy,” said Galthie.

“We were also very happy with the performances of Charles Ollivon and Micka Guillard in the first two matches,” he added.

Ollivon and Guillard are a more mobile lock pairing than the bigger and bulkier Flament and Meafou, whom Galthie picked against Italy because of the Azzurri’s feared pack.

But he said that this time, he had picked the team purely on form, rather than in response to anything the Scots might throw at France.

“Now the choices are more about performance, about internal rivalry and competition,” Galthie said.

“Yes, we’ve watched and studied our opponents a lot, but it’s primarily an internal choice.”

Anthony Jelonch has overcome a calf problem to maintain his place at No.8 in a back row that has not changed all tournament alongside flankers Oscar Jegou and Francois Cros.

Tighthead prop Dorian Aldegheri retains his place in the front row despite his struggles in the scrum against Italy, but Demba Bamba replaces Georges-Henri Colombe, who was injured in training, as the alternative on the bench.

France (v Scotland):

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Theo Attissogbe

13. Nicolas Depoortere

12. Yoram Moefana

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10. Matthieu Jalibert

9. Antoine Dupont (capt)

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Julien Marchand

3. Dorian Aldegheri

4. Charles Ollivon

5. Mickael Guillard

6. Francois Cros

7. Oscar Jegou

8. Anthony Jelonch

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Demba Bamba, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Pierre-Louis Barassi.

– © AFP 2026