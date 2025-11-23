Scotland end Autumn series with hammering of Tonga

Scotland 56

Tonga 0

SCOTLAND ROUNDED OUT their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a 56-0 hammering of Tonga at Murrayfield on Sunday.

But this eight-try rout is unlikely to ease the pressure on coach Gregor Townsend after successive November defeats by New Zealand and Argentina where Scotland twice squandered promising positions late on.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu was the only player to keep his place in the starting team as Townsend made 14 changes following last week’s 33-24 loss at home to Argentina – a match where the Scots led 21-0 heading into the final quarter.

“I thought at times the Tongan side made it really difficult for us,” Tuipulotu told the BBC following the end of a November campaign that Scotland started with an 85-0 hammering of rugby minnows the United States.

“They were racing up out of the lines but I thought the work we did in the first 40 minutes paid dividends.

“We wanted to make sure the last 20 was the strongest part of the game.”

The Australia-born centre added: “We knew this week wouldn’t solve all our problems and the scoreline won’t solve anything but the most important thing week is that we stuck together.

“This is the hardest week I’ve ever had as a Scotland player and no one is hurting more than the players.”

Scotland were 21-0 up at half-time against Tonga thanks to tries from Jamie Ritchie, George Turner and Max Williamson.

But there was no repeat of the Dark Blues’ collapse against the Pumas, with recalled wing Duhan van der Merwe regaining the outright record as Scotland’s leading try-scorer — he was level with Darcy Graham — when he went over for his 35th Test touchdown just before the hour mark.

Replacement hooker Ewan Ashman added a fifth try 15 minutes from the finish before fellow substitute George Horne crossed twice.

There was still time for Horne to add his second try and Scotland’s eighth shortly before the final whistle in a match where Tonga’s cause was not helped by four yellow cards.

