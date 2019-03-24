This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hend wins third European Tour title with Maybank play-off win against Elvira

Australia’s Scott Hend won the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 7:04 PM
1 hour ago 767 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4558878
Scott Hend of Australia post with trophy at the Malaysia Golf Championship.
Image: Vincent Phoon
Scott Hend of Australia post with trophy at the Malaysia Golf Championship.
Scott Hend of Australia post with trophy at the Malaysia Golf Championship.
Image: Vincent Phoon

AUSTRALIA’S SCOTT HEND won the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur Sunday, edging Spain’s Nacho Elvira in a sensational playoff after tropical thunderstorms halted play for two hours. 

Rain hit the course in the final round at the Saujana Golf and Country Club with the last group on the 18th green.

Hend had looked the favourite after posting six birdies to take a single shot lead heading into the final hole, but the deluge precipitated a resurgence by overnight leader Elvira.

The Spaniard sensationally drove home a 30 foot birdie to match Hend’s 15-under-par 273 after the restart of play.

Hend kept his cool to find the fairway in the first extra hole, paving the way for a birdie and the win.

“I was injured last year and it has been a while since I had a win. I’m just trying to soak it all up and remember what it feels like,” Hend, who pocketed $500,000 for his triumph, told reporters.

“It was a fantastic putt… I’m a grinder and a fighter. So is my caddie Tony. We both have the same mental attitude,” the 46-year-old added.

“It doesn’t matter how old we are, we work hard at what we do.”

Victory eased the heartache of Hend’s two European playoff losses at the Omega European Masters in 2016 and 2017.

Elvira, 32, left the tournament still searching for an elusive European Tour title.

American David Lipsky, who started the day in second, faltered with three bogeys and a double bogey for a 74 to finish tied at 13th.

Four-time Major winner Ernie Els also saw his title charge derailed after he only managed a 71 to finish tied at seventh.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington finished the tournament with his best round of the competition, rattling off three birdies in the final three holes for a 69 and a share of 30th place.

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie