Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Man Utd academy graduate Scott McTominay. Alamy Stock Photo
Decision time

Scott McTominay nears Man United exit as Napoli agree €30 million fee

The midfielder has not yet finalised deal to leave Old Trafford with ground still to cover on the transfer.
8.23pm, 25 Aug 2024
1.7k
8

SERIE A SIDE Napoli have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United over a €30million (£25.4m) deal for midfielder Scott McTominay, the PA news agency understands.

However, it is understood the prospective move depends on the Scotland international’s willingness to leave Old Trafford, and that there is significant ground still to cover.

McTominay’s departure would create leeway for United to bring in another midfielder, with Paris St Germain’s Manuel Ugarte firmly in their sights, and the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules a significant factor.

The Scot has been used as a substitute in all three of United’s games to date this season, but made 43 appearances during the last campaign including a start in the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.

Academy graduate McTominay, who arrived at United in 2012 and made his senior debut against Arsenal five years later, signed a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months in June 2020.

He has also been a target for Fulham this summer and has been linked with Turkish outfits Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Manager Erik ten Hag remains hopeful of strengthening his squad further during what remains of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie