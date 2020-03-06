This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scottish rugby player tests positive for coronavirus

Their women’s Six Nations match against France has been postponed.

By AFP Friday 6 Mar 2020, 10:58 PM
10 minutes ago 4,398 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5036891
File pic.
Image: PA
File pic.
File pic.
Image: PA

SCOTLAND’S WOMEN’S Six Nations match against France was postponed Friday after a Scottish player tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The game had been scheduled to take place in Glasgow on Saturday.

“This decision has been taken as a result of a Scottish player testing positive for coronavirus today,” said a Scottish Rugby statement.

“Seven members of management and players are self-isolating on medical advice. The player has been admitted to a health care facility as part of the protocol but is otherwise well.”

The Scotland women’s team returned from northern Italy on 23 February after their scheduled match against Italy was postponed.

In Italy, 197 people have died from the coronavirus, making it Europe’s worst affected country.

“We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed,” said James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s Chief Medical officer.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie