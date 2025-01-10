Seamus Coleman on 'surreal' night as Everton joint-interim manager and 'brilliant' O'Brien

FROM HOPES TO step up his injury return on the bench to finding himself as Everton’s joint-interim manager, last night was “surreal” for Seamus Coleman.

The Republic of Ireland captain began his coaching career with a 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup, as he joined Leighton Baines in filling the void left by Sean Dyche.

Dyche was sacked by the Toffees hours before kick-off, with Coleman and Baines taking caretaker charge.

“It was very late, it was very late for us both,” Coleman told Everton TV in a brilliant post-match interview.

“Listen, we’re both Evertonians. I think I was supposed to be on the bench tonight and it changed quickly.

“I always say, whatever Everton need from me, I’m going to be there. Tonight, they needed me stand beside Leighton and help him. I was more than happy to do so, and I think it was good for the lads to get a win as well.”

Asked about leading the team out at a sold-out Goodison Park and the reception the duo received, Coleman continued:

“It’s a bit surreal. I was playing and training yesterday and then I’m standing on the sideline with Bainesy.

“Credit to Leighton, he had a short period of time, he’s more used to this side of things than me. How he planned, how he prepared. I was there to support him as best as I could. I really enjoyed it.

“The most important thing is the lads understand, whether the manager is gone or a new manager is coming in, that regardless, Everton Football Club means too much to too many people and our fans are important to us.

“We need to buy in and have a massive belief for the rest of the season. Every game here is a game closer to it being the last and we’ve got to find that connection.”

Great to be back out there this evening#UTT 💙 pic.twitter.com/B0MF788Obw — Jake O’Brien (@obrienjake_) January 9, 2025

Coleman spoke well on Dyche’s departure and reserved special praise for fellow Ireland international Jake O’Brien, who impressed in his first start in four months.

Minutes have been scarce for the Cork centre-half, who joined the Merseyside outfit from Lyon during the summer, but he played the full game in a back three with Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite.

“I thought Jake coming in, not because he’s Irish, but coming in out of the cold and putting in a performance like that, I thought he was brilliant,” the Donegal defender said.

“It was easy for him.”