Tuesday 3 March, 2020
McCarthy: Coleman likely to miss Slovakia play-off with thigh injury

The Everton right-back was withdrawn after 28 minutes of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 7:16 PM
Seamus Coleman.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Seamus Coleman.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND captain Seamus Coleman is likely to miss the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Slovakia after being withdrawn through injury just under half an hour into Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Manager Mick McCarthy told RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue that the right-back is set to face four to six weeks out with a thigh injury, and is “struggling to make it” back to fitness in time for Ireland’s crucial clash in Bratislava on 26 March.

McCarthy also heaped praise on the Donegal man’s likely replacement, Matt Doherty, who has scored seven goals and made three assists for Wolves in all competitions this season while operating predominantly from a similar position.

“I think Seamus is struggling for the games,” McCarthy said.

He’s got a thigh strain, a strain or a tear. I’m told it could be four to six weeks. That will put him out if that’s the case.

“Matt Doherty is doing great. I was at Fulham at the weekend and Cyrus Christie came on and was excellent. But the Doc’s great. He’s doing really well.”

A four- to six-week timeframe would also make Colemana major doubt for a prospective play-off final, which is due to take place on 31 March — just five days after the semi-final in Bratislava.

