Everton confirm new one-year contract for Seamus Coleman

SEAMUS COLEMAN HAS signed a one-year contract extension at Everton.

The new deal means he will captain David Moyes’ side as they begin life after Goodison Park in the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

It will be a 17th season with the Toffees for the 36-year-old and the Killybegs man is raring to go after a frustrating spell with injury last term.

“I love Everton so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family,” Coleman told Everton’s club website.

“Like every one of our passionate fans, I’ve lived and breathed what has been a difficult past few years for the club and have put my heart and soul into doing all I can to help us get through it.

“Thanks to the hard work of many people, we’ve been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under ambitious new owners, which I want to be part of.

“It’s well known we will have a lot of new faces in this summer and I hope I can help them settle in as quickly as possible. And after a disappointing time with injuries last season, my focus will be on working hard, spending as much time on the pitch as possible, and helping Everton any way I can.”

Coleman also described David Moyes as “the perfect manager to lead us into a new era” and the Scot was equally effusive after his captain signed up for another season.

“Seamus is more than just a player at Everton. He offers so many different qualities,” Moyes said.

“His leadership, his professionalism and his humanity are second to none. He’s helped carry the club through some difficult periods in the past few years and his influence in the dressing room has been key to that.

“He’s had to deal with some really difficult injuries, too, but he has done that and still been able to help inspire inside the dressing room at the same time.

“This could be a period of real change at the club and I want somebody who can help deliver the messages of what it means to be an Everton footballer. Seamus has always done that and I know he will continue to do so as we move into a new era.”