Power climbs to within two shots of lead at Pebble Beach

SÉAMUS POWER SURGED up the leaderboard at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday after a sensational seven-under-par 64.

Power now trails leader Kurt Kitayama by just two shots at the halfway stage after a round in which he shot six birdies, an eagle and just one bogey.

“I didn’t play particularly well, but I scored very well,” the Waterford man said.

“It’s something I kind of pride myself on. I made some good putts, hung in there when I wasn’t hitting a lot of great shots. So all in all, very pleased, but I would like to kind of see a little better ball-striking, so I’ll go work on that now for a while.

“The first five, six holes was kind of rainy and the ball just wasn’t going anywhere, not much wind.

“Then we got to the turn and then for an hour, hour and a half, it really blew pretty strongly for a while. The last few holes were very pleasant.

“It was one of those days, kind of like back home in Ireland, where you get a lot of seasons in one day.”

Kitayama shot a second round of 70, with two late birdies seeing him into the lead at nine under par.

Canada’s Ben Silverman is two over, but he and his amateur playing partner – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers – hold a five-stroke lead on the pro-am leaderboard.