Seamus Power fires hole-in-one in Saturday surge at Mayakoba

Seamus Power is looking to add another PGA Tour win to his CV (file photo).

SEAMUS POWER’S bid for back-to-back PGA Tour wins was boosted by a hole-in-one at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.

The Waterford native started his third round nine shots behind leader Russell Henley, and after birdies at the first and seventh, exploded to life with an ace at the eighth.

Power hit a gap wedge into the 151-yard par three to move to four-under par for the day, and 11-under for the tournament.

And his surge up the leaderboard got even better with an eagle two at the par-four 11th.

Advertisement

Power currently sits in second place on 13-under par thru 12 holes, four shots behind Henley who has just started his third round at the time of writing with a birdie at the first.