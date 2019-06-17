This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk defender voted as Airtricity League's Player of the Month for May

Sean Gannon got the nod ahead of Bohemians’ Danny Mandroiu.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 17 Jun 2019, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 717 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4685649
Sean Gannon with his award.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Sean Gannon with his award.
Sean Gannon with his award.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

DUNDALK’S SEAN GANNON has been voted the Airtricity League’s Player of the Month for May. 

It’s the first time the 27-year-old full-back has won the award, and it follows a string of fine performances in a month which saw Dundalk win six times and draw once. 

“There are so many good players in the league”, said Gannon. “The competition is always very high, so I’m just delighted to win one. It could have gone to any one of the lads who were nominated as they all had brilliant months. So I’m happy with the result.”

The other players nominated were second-placed Bohs’ Danny Mandroiu – who scored that stunning winning goal against Shamrock Rovers last Friday night – and Rovers’ Trevor Clarke, who finished third. 

Having started the month by drawing 2-2 with Derry City, Dundalk went on to win all of their games in May, twice beating Bohemians along with Cork City, Saint Patrick’s Athletic, and Sligo Rovers. 

The champions have clawed back what was once a 13-point gap between themselves and Shamrock Rovers, and are now five points clear at the top of the league. 

The other winners of the monthly award this year are Bohs’ duo James Talbot (April) and Dinny Corcoran (February) along with Rovers’ Jack Byrne (March). 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie