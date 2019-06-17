Dundalk defender voted as Airtricity League's Player of the Month for May

DUNDALK’S SEAN GANNON has been voted the Airtricity League’s Player of the Month for May.

It’s the first time the 27-year-old full-back has won the award, and it follows a string of fine performances in a month which saw Dundalk win six times and draw once.

“There are so many good players in the league”, said Gannon. “The competition is always very high, so I’m just delighted to win one. It could have gone to any one of the lads who were nominated as they all had brilliant months. So I’m happy with the result.”

The other players nominated were second-placed Bohs’ Danny Mandroiu – who scored that stunning winning goal against Shamrock Rovers last Friday night – and Rovers’ Trevor Clarke, who finished third.

Having started the month by drawing 2-2 with Derry City, Dundalk went on to win all of their games in May, twice beating Bohemians along with Cork City, Saint Patrick’s Athletic, and Sligo Rovers.

The champions have clawed back what was once a 13-point gap between themselves and Shamrock Rovers, and are now five points clear at the top of the league.

The other winners of the monthly award this year are Bohs’ duo James Talbot (April) and Dinny Corcoran (February) along with Rovers’ Jack Byrne (March).