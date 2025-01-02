St Pat's welcome back Sean Hoare on multi-year contract

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have welcomed back defender Sean Hoare on a multi-year contract, the club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who spent five seasons at Richmond Park after joining Saints’ U19s in 2012, has rejoined Stephen Kenny’s side after enjoying spells at Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

Hoare played his first senior game for St Pat’s in 2013 before making his league debut the following season, which was an FAI Cup-winning campaign for the club. In all, he made 98 appearances during his initial time in Inchicore, also winning League Cup titles in 2015 and 2016.

Hoare joined Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk at the end of the 2016 season, going on to win two League of Ireland Premier Division titles (2018 and 2019), two League Cups (2017 and 2019) and two FAI Cups in a successful four-year term at Oriel Park. Hoare scored in two FAI Cup final victories for Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium, in 2018 and 2020.

The former Ireland U21 international was also named in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Season in 2018 and 2019.

Advertisement

Hoare signed for Shamrock Rovers ahead of the 2021 season, winning a further three league titles in a row during his four seasons at Tallaght Stadium.

Hoare, who will wear the no.2 shirt at Richmond Park, said: “St Pat’s has a soft spot in my heart so I’m delighted to be back and I’m looking forward to getting going with the lads.

“I had a very successful first spell here, winning the FAI Cup and a couple of League Cups and being part of the 2013 squad that won the League, it was a great experience being around those lads even though I didn’t feature in the league that season.

“I joined St Pat’s to go to Maynooth University on the Scholarship Programme (Hoare earned a degree in Business and Accounting as part of the club’s third-level partnership with Maynooth), so I was able to combine that with beginning my professional career and learning every day so it was a great time.

One of the reasons I’ve come back is to work with Stephen Kenny again. He’s the best manager in the country, he’s proven that at such a high level and he’s proven that he wins things in the League of Ireland.

“Things have aligned and I feel like this is the right move for me at this time and I’m really happy,” Hoare added. “It felt comfortable being back in the St Pat’s colours for my signing photos and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Sean Hoare celebrates Dundalk's 2018 FAI Cup final victory over Cork City with Stephen Kenny. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Hoare is Stephen Kenny’s third signing of the off-season following the additions of Simon Power and Barry Baggley before Christmas.

“Sean is high-calibre player with an excellent attitude who will bring a lot to the dressing room and the club and we’re delighted to welcome him back to St Patrick’s Athletic,” Kenny said.

“He’s a great competitor and a good all-round footballer who makes a real impact in both boxes. He’s comfortable at centre-back in the back three or back four too.

“St Pat’s played an important part in his life during his first spell and we’re very happy that he’s chosen to continue his career with us.

“Sean has achieved a lot in his career but he’s still very hungry for future success.”