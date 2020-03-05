This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean O'Brien in line for London Irish debut after 10 months out

Springbok lock Lood de Jager will also make his Sale debut in the match.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 1:11 PM
14 minutes ago 696 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5034336
O'Brien at Croke Park last summer.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
O'Brien at Croke Park last summer.
O'Brien at Croke Park last summer.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SEAN O’BRIEN HAS been deemed fit to play for the first time since hip surgery denied him the chance play in Ireland’s World Cup campaign.

The former Leinster flanker, whose last appearance came 10 months ago in the Champions Cup final loss to Saracens, will start at blindside flanker when London Irish travel to face Sale Sharks in the Premiership tomorrow (kick-off 8pm).

O’Brien signed a three-year deal with the Exiles in the second half of last season and Declan Kidney’s side have consistently expressed a willingness to give him time to regain fitness.

The 33-year-old remained under contract with the IRFU for the early portion of this season and so was able to undertake his rehab with Leinster for a time before moving to England. He is joined in the back row by academy flanker Ben Donnell and number 8 Albert Tuisue.

Wallaby international Sekope Kepu starts at tighthead prop, while former Ulster lock Franco van der Merwe captains the side.

The Exiles sit eighth in the Premiership table, but will kick off just seven points behind the second-placed Sharks, who boast a debutant of their own in Springbok World Cup-winner Lood de Jager.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie