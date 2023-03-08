'Do I think Ireland will get past a World Cup quarter-final? Yes, I do'

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Seán O’Brien believes that there is still time for younger and less experienced players to disrupt the established pecking order in Andy Farrell’s squad ahead of the World Cup.

There are now only five Tests matches until Ireland kick off at the global tournament in France. Farrell’s men have two more Six Nations clashes in the next fortnight and will then play Italy, England, and Samoa in World Cup warm-up games.

The Ireland boss has always been willing to look at fresh faces – giving 30 players their debuts since he took over – but obviously has a trusted core of key players who will be prominent when the World Cup starts in September.

Leinster contact skills coach O’Brien feels that Ireland are in a better place than ever to finally get past the World Cup quarter-final hurdle, although he senses that the current depth charts could look a little different by the time the competition rolls around.

“I nearly think whereas in past teams, we were always aware of the quarter-final thing,” said O’Brien, who will play for the Ireland Legends against England on St Patrick’s Day at Energia Park.

“Obviously, the Irish squad will be aware of it but I don’t think it will mean much to them in terms of any weight of pressure or anything like that.

“World Cups are always different so it gets to that stage where you rock up, it depends on who you have, and it’s another Test game. Do I think they will get past that? Yes, I do, with the way things are going.

“There will be another few lads who will be in that squad before it comes to that time of year who will strengthen it as well. There will be a lot of headaches for the coaches in the next five or six months, which is a great thing for Irish rugby. It will be exciting. Irish rugby is on a bit of a buzz at the minute. It’s good to see.”

Ben Brady / INPHO O'Brien has been impressed by Munster's John Hodnett. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Asked who he believes can make a late run at being central to Farrell’s plans, O’Brien pointed to 21-year-old Leinster back Jamie Osborne, who was in the wider Six Nations squad until a minor injury ruled him out this week.

“Yeah, I think you see someone like Jamie,” said O’Brien.

“Jack Crowley, I think actually you look at John Hodnett even. He’s someone who is coming along nicely.

“They’re a few that spring to mind. Someone like Jamie could be very important come that time if he keeps developing the way he’s going. He’s a great young fella, good head on his shoulders.”

O’Brien doesn’t necessarily think that any of Ireland’s current players are underperforming, but he stressed that things can change very quickly in international rugby.

“I don’t think there are many people in danger right now but there’s a bit of time to the World Cup,” said O’Brien.

“The development of those younger guys coming through, there will be pressure on the older guys in the squad. That’s what you want but it depends on who’s playing well at the time.

“Andy and the coaches will pick on form, there’s no doubt about that when it comes to it. That’s the ruthless streak in them and it will have to be there. Some of those names I mentioned, those younger guys are developing really well and they will definitely be in the mix when it comes down to it.

“That’s great for the squad and competition and it keeps the standards high.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO O'Brien will play for the Ireland Legends. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

As for his own form, O’Brien tore his hamstring off the bone the last time he played a game. That was on his AIL debut for Naas back in October, but he’s ready to line out for the Ireland Legends next week.

“I’d love to be playing the game that Ireland are playing now,” said O’Brien.

“It’s so exciting using your hands, the little ‘out’ balls and tip-ons and stuff like that.

“You won’t see me running over anyone in the Legends game, I’ll be using my hands more. I could be playing at 12 yet, so we’ll see!”

Seán O’Brien was speaking at the launch of the Ireland v England legends charity match which will take place in Energia Park, Donnybrook on St. Patrick’s Day in aid of rugby charities both in Ireland and the UK.

