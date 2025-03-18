Senegal bound for the Aviva in men's June window tune-up

IRELAND WILL MEET SENEGAL in a first-ever International fixture between the sides, after the FAI confirmed two games in the June international window, the other being an away trip to Luxembourg on 10 June.

The Senegal game is due to be played at the Aviva Stadium, but no date has been confirmed. It will be the first time an African nation has played at the Aviva Stadium.

The last time Ireland hosted a team from the continent was back in 2010 when they ran out 3-0 winners against Algeria at the RDS Arena and they also hosted South Africa a year before in Thomond Park, beating Bafana Bafana 1-0. The date and ticket details for the fixture will be announced in due course.

A somewhat optimistic men’s national manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said through the official FAI channels, “I’m delighted the association has been able to secure top quality opposition in Senegal, testing ourselves against a top tier international side is crucial for the players’ development but also for our preparations for World Cup qualifying which starts in September.

“…We will then travel to Luxembourg, a different type of test for our players away from home and crucially, our final game before the World Cup campaign starts. Both matches are equally important in our preparations and we look forward to an important window.”