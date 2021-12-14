Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Aguero to make statement about Barcelona future amid reports of forced retirement

The former Manchester City striker has been receiving treatment for a heart condition.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 12:05 PM
49 minutes ago 1,026 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5629669
Sergio Aguero during Barcelona's clash with Alaves.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Sergio Aguero during Barcelona's clash with Alaves.
Sergio Aguero during Barcelona's clash with Alaves.
Image: Imago/PA Images

SERGIO AGUERO WILL make a statement on his future at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, Barcelona have announced.

The former Manchester City striker has been receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Aguero was told by doctors to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during the 1-1 draw against Alaves on 30 October.

Reports have suggested the Argentina forward may be forced into retirement because of the issue, which is said to be more serious than initially thought.

On Tuesday, Barcelona said in a post on the club’s official website: “Please note Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.”

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals for City during a golden decade in which he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, before leaving at the end of last season.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The forward’s final campaign at the Etihad Stadium, however, was ravaged by injuries and illness (Covid-19).

Aguero also experienced further fitness problems after moving to Spain, with the game against Alaves just his second start.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie