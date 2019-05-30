'I am a Madridista' - Ramos confirms Real Madrid stay

REAL MADRID CAPTAIN Sergio Ramos has announced he is staying with the club next season, stating his dream is to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the 33-year-old centre-back has committed his future to Los Blancos after a wave of speculation linking him with a summer move away from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is staying put.

I am Madridista. I want to retire here,” said Ramos. ”I don’t want the fans to be left in any doubts.”

“There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club.”

When asked about his bond with club president Florentino Perez, he added: “My relationship with the president is similar to that of a father and son.”

Perez refused to sanction a proposed a free transfer, claiming it would set a “bad precedent”, and the four-time Champions League winner is content to focus on a 15th season with the club.

