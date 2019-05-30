This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I am a Madridista' - Ramos confirms Real Madrid stay

The defender was expected to move on from the Bernabeu this summer after 14 years at the club, but has announced he is staying in the Spanish capital.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 May 2019, 5:20 PM
15 minutes ago 448 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4662070

REAL MADRID CAPTAIN Sergio Ramos has announced he is staying with the club next season, stating his dream is to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, the 33-year-old centre-back has committed his future to Los Blancos after a wave of speculation linking him with a summer move away from the Spanish capital.

sergio-ramos-real-madrid_167ry2aw59pxq12oz1s9lwyvh2 Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos is staying put.

I am Madridista. I want to retire here,” said Ramos. ”I don’t want the fans to be left in any doubts.”

“There has been too much speculation about my future and I wanted to reiterate my commitment to the club.”

When asked about his bond with club president Florentino Perez, he added: “My relationship with the president is similar to that of a father and son.”

Perez refused to sanction a proposed a free transfer, claiming it would set a “bad precedent”, and the four-time Champions League winner is content to focus on a 15th season with the club.

