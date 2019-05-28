This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Perez: Ramos can't leave Madrid for China on free transfer

The Real Madrid president confirmed that the Spanish defender wants to leave the Santiago Bernabéu.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 May 2019, 3:02 PM
16 minutes ago 451 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4658087
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos
FLORENTINO PEREZ INSISTED Sergio Ramos will not leave Real Madrid on a free transfer after confirming the club’s captain is considering a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL).

News emerged on Monday that Madrid star Ramos had reportedly requested permission to join a team in China after meeting with president Perez.

The 33-year-old centre-back was believed to be close to joining Premier League giants Manchester United in 2015 before extending his Madrid contract, which now runs until 2021.

Perez was asked about speculation over Ramos and the Madrid boss said he is not prepared to sanction a CSL deal that would see the defender leave on a free.

“They [Ramos and his advisors] came to see me in my office,” Perez told Onda Cero’s El Transistor.

They mentioned that he might leave but without a transfer fee because transfer fees in China are very complicated.

“I told him that he can’t leave and that we would be speaking to the Chinese club interested in signing him.

It’s impossible to let your captain leave for free, that would be setting a bad precedent.”

UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Liverpool FC Sergio Ramos celebrates last summer's Champions League final victory over Liverpool. Source: Serg Glovny

Ramos has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Sevilla in 2005, winning four LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies among others.

The Spain international scored six goals in 28 LaLiga appearances as Madrid finished third last season.

He played 40 matches in all competitions, with the club’s Champions League title defence ending in the last 16.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

