Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax

SERGIO RAMOS HAS been charged by Uefa with deliberately earning a yellow card in Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 first-leg win at Ajax.

The Spain international was booked in the 89th minute of his side’s 2-1 victory in Amsterdam, which means he is suspended for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on 5 March.

Ramos suggested in an interview after the match that he had been booked intentionally so as to avoid the risk of a suspension in the quarter-finals, although he later backtracked on those comments.

However, Uefa have opted to charge the Madrid captain with receiving a yellow card on purpose with their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to hear the case on Thursday.

Last week, Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was given a two-match ban by Uefa for being booked deliberately in the Europa League meeting with Celtic.

The midfielder was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute of his side’s 2-0 win in Glasgow for delaying a free-kick.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: