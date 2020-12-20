BE PART OF THE TEAM

Fastest goal in Serie A history keeps Milan top

The Portuguese attacker opened the scoring after just six seconds.

By AFP Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 5:57 PM
Rafael Leao of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the first goal.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AC MILAN FORWARD Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday when he netted after just six seconds in a 2-1 win at Sassuolo which kept his side top of table ahead of city rivals Inter Milan.

Milan, chasing a first Serie A title since 2011, launched straight into attack from kick-off, with Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu setting up Leao to slot home the rapid opener.

The previous fastest goal in the Italian top flight had been Paolo Poggi’s for Piacenza against Fiorentina in December 2001 after eight seconds of play.

Milan have a one-point advantage on Antonio Conte’s Inter who beat promoted Spezia 2-1, with champions Juventus four points behind the leaders in third after a 4-0 win over Parma on Saturday.

“We wanted to start the game well because we missed out in the last few,” said coach Stefano Pioli whose side had been held 2-2 in both their last two league games against Parma and Genoa.

“We have four-five kick-off patterns. Yes, he (Leao) was prepared. It was an important moment. I often tell young players, there are points that are worth more because they come in delicate moments.

“This match weighed a lot from a mental point of view, we wanted to win and having succeeded gives us a lot of satisfaction.”

Portuguese Leao, who usually plays on the left wing, started at centre-forward with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic still out with a leg muscle problem and his replacement Ante Rebic also injured.

It was the 21-year-old’s third league goal this season and fourth in all competitions.

“We had prepared it in training,” revealed Leao.

“This game was important for us, because we had lost some points in the previous matches.”

Calhanoglu thought he had scored a second after nine minutes when he put home a Leao cross but the goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

However Alexis Saelemaekers doubled Milan’s lead in the 26th minute following good work from Theo Hernandez.

Domenico Berardi pulled a goal back late for Sassuolo, who sit sixth on 23 points after the defeat.

At the San Siro, Inter Milan extended their winning league run to six matches with Achraf Hakimi getting the first five minutes after the break.

Romelu Lukaku slotted in a penalty after 71 minutes for his 11th league goal this season after a M’Bala Nzola handball.

Roberto Piccoli got a goal back for Spezia, who are just above the relegation zone, deep into injury time.

© – AFP, 2020

