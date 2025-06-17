'I told them to delete social media' - Ireland out-halves look to kick on

HE WAS INITIALLY hired in large part to guide their development and this summer seems like an important period for Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley, but they will be without Johnny Sexton’s guidance on Ireland’s tour to Georgia and Portugal.

Prendergast and Crowley missed out on selection for the Lions. Sexton didn’t.

So, instead of continuing to work with those two Irish out-halves and Ciarán Frawley, Sexton will be Down Under focusing on English out-halves Fin Smith and Marcus Smith, as well as Scotland’s Finn Russell.

Sexton believes 22-year-old Prendergast and 25-year-old Crowley are managing just fine so far in their careers.

“I’ve worked closely with them through the Six Nations and I’ve done a couple of sessions with them beyond the Six Nations and Jack and Sam, remarkable talents, huge futures ahead of them,” said Sexton yesterday after Lions training in Dublin.

“The life of a 10 is up and down. No matter what player you look at over the years, they’ve had periods where they’ve been amazing, they’ve had periods when they’ve not been. They’re just so young. You’ve got to give them a chance to learn and experience these things, but the level that they are producing already in their careers is amazing really.

“They’re so far ahead of where I was, for example, and they’ve got the world at their feet with the work ethic that they have.

“They’re humble guys, they do want to learn, they want to practice hard, and that’s the thing that you look at the most as a coach. You look at the attitude and how humble they are because ultimately that’s what will stand to them going forward.”

Crowley and Sexton at the 2023 World Cup. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

While he’s sure they’re tough enough to keep developing as players, Sexton has been dismayed by the negativity that Prendergast and Crowley seem to be attracting more and more of.

“One thing I disagree with is some of the narrative around it in terms of there’s obviously a split in the country in terms of Munster-Leinster and I’ve been there before,” said Sexton.

“I’ve been in that situation and with social media getting bigger and bigger, it’s tough on them at times and it shouldn’t be like that. We should be supporting whoever’s picked and getting fully behind them.”

His advice to them has been simple.

“I told them to delete social media,” said Sexton, although he adds that he’s not sure if social media comments about them have been weighing heavily on Crowley and Prendergast.

“All you can do is try and advise in terms of what worked for me,” said Sexton. “I was exposed to it a little bit at the very start and it’s tough, isn’t it?

“As a kid, as a seven, eight, nine, 10-year-old, all you want to do is play for Ireland and then you do it and suddenly you’re getting criticised. Not all the time but sometimes and it’s kind of, “Wow, this is a bit tougher than I thought it was going to be,” but it builds a resilience.

“You find out who are your mates, who are those that you trust and who are those that you can lean on. Going forward, I think they’ll be stronger for it.”

As Prendergast and Crowley look to drive Ireland to wins over Georgia and Portugal next month, Sexton will have his hands full in Australia.

He said he has been impressed with the quality of the two Smiths, who were both at last week’s Lions training camp in Portugal, as well as praising Russell, who linked up with the squad yesterday after winning the Premiership with Bath.

Johnny Sexton and Finn Russell. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“From what I’ve seen already from the two guys, they’ve got it all really in terms of seeing space, how good they are with the ball in their hands, their kicking has been outstanding as well, whether out of hand or off the tee. They’ve a desire to defend,” said Sexton of the two Smiths.

“Finn Russell will be in today. He played outstanding in the final. He’s been good over the last few weeks, so he’ll come in with a pep in his step and I’m sure he’ll add to the group. Nothing but compliments at the moment.”

Of course, Sexton’s comments about Russell last November, before he was involved with the Lions, have been much-discussed since he was added to Farrell’s coaching ticket for this tour.

Sexton suggested that Russell was a “flashy” player who the media would be backing to be the Lions’ starting out-half.

The pair exchanged a handshake and had a chat when Russell was briefly in Lions camp a couple of weeks ago, and Sexton said the media have made more out of his comments than might have been the case.

“It has probably been blown out of proportion, really,” said Sexton. “I was talking about myself in 2021 and how I felt back then. And it was more really about what I thought Gatland was thinking as opposed to what I was thinking.

“But look, you kinda have to deal with these types of challenges. It won’t be the last time. We had a handshake and a brief chat. He was racing off because those guys who were playing in finals didn’t stay too long. They came in, got their kit, did a little media and were gone.

“I’m looking forward to catching up with him. What the Lions demands of you is that if there is a rivalry, which there’s not but if there was, you leave it at the door.

“I’m here to help him now. I’m here to give him experiences. I’m here to answer questions. I’m not here to force myself on him or tell him what to do. It’s not that relationship. I’m here to help.

“The thing about me is I’m an inexperienced coach, but I’ve probably seen it all, rugby-wise.

“I’ve been bad, I’ve been dropped, I’ve been not picked, I’ve been injured. My career has been like this [up and down]. Being here to help those guys if they’ve a bad game, if they’ve a tough game, being able to help them out, pick them up is something that I’m quite passionate about and I’m here to help.”