Sexton could face ban over Champions Cup final referee incident

JOHNNY SEXTON COULD see his World Cup preparations disrupted with the Leinster and Ireland out-half reportedly facing disciplinary charges for his part in the controversial ending to last month’s Heineken Champions Cup final in Dublin.

The out-half, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since March, approached referee Jaco Peyper and his assistants Christophe Ridley and Karl Dickson on the pitch following Leinster’s 27-26 defeat to La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium, where he appeared to remonstrate with the officials.

EPCR’s investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing and UK media outlet City AM have reported that Leinster received a misconduct letter late last week, adding that Sexton is accused of three counts of misconduct.

Any subsequent ban could impact Sexton’s involvement in Ireland’s World Cup warm-up matches.

Andy Farrell’s side play three World Cup warm-up fixtures in August – taking on Italy (5 August) and England (19 August) in Dublin before playing Samoa (26 August) in Bayonne. Ireland then face Romania in their World Cup opener in Bordeaux on 9 September.

Both Leinster Rugby and EPCR declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The 42.

