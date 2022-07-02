Sexton set to miss Ireland's second Test against the All Blacks

Sexton was forced off in the first half.

IRELAND CAPTAIN JOHNNY Sexton is set to miss his side’s second Test against New Zealand in Dunedin next weekend.

The 36-year-old was forced off for a Head Injury Assessment [HIA] in the first half of today’s first Test in Auckland due to a head injury.

Sexton did not return to the pitch, with Joey Carbery permanently on in his place.

World Rugby recently introduced a new 12-day stand-down period for players who suffer concussion.

The new system means that the majority of players diagnosed with concussion – including those with a history of concussion or who are removed from a match with obvious concussion symptoms – will be sidelined for a minimum of 12 days.

Previously, players could return to action just seven days after failing a HIA.

Under the new criteria, a player could still return after seven days, but they would need to have no history of concussion, show no symptoms 36 hours after the game, and be cleared to return by an independent concussion consultant.

Sexton’s head injury is the latest blow in a difficult tour for Ireland.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Second row Iain Henderson’s tour was ended by the significant knee injury he suffered in training, centre James Hume picked up a groin injury against the Māori All Blacks, Jeremy Loughman was concussed in the same game, and hooker Rob Herring picked up a knock in training.

Ireland have also seen wing Mack Hansen and prop Finlay Bealham test positive for Covid-19.