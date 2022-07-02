Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 2 July 2022
Advertisement

Sexton set to miss Ireland's second Test against the All Blacks

The captain was forced off in the first half of today’s first Test.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 9:41 AM
24 minutes ago 3,162 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5805921
Sexton was forced off in the first half.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Sexton was forced off in the first half.
Sexton was forced off in the first half.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN JOHNNY Sexton is set to miss his side’s second Test against New Zealand in Dunedin next weekend.

The 36-year-old was forced off for a Head Injury Assessment [HIA] in the first half of today’s first Test in Auckland due to a head injury. 

Sexton did not return to the pitch, with Joey Carbery permanently on in his place.

World Rugby recently introduced a new 12-day stand-down period for players who suffer concussion.

The new system means that the majority of players diagnosed with concussion – including those with a history of concussion or who are removed from a match with obvious concussion symptoms – will be sidelined for a minimum of 12 days.

Previously, players could return to action just seven days after failing a HIA.

Under the new criteria, a player could still return after seven days, but they would need to have no history of concussion, show no symptoms 36 hours after the game, and be cleared to return by an independent concussion consultant.

Sexton’s head injury is the latest blow in a difficult tour for Ireland.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Second row Iain Henderson’s tour was ended by the significant knee injury he suffered in training, centre James Hume picked up a groin injury against the Māori All Blacks, Jeremy Loughman was concussed in the same game, and hooker Rob Herring picked up a knock in training. 

Ireland have also seen wing Mack Hansen and prop Finlay Bealham test positive for Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie