34 mins ago

Any Irish victory over the next three weekends should be celebrated.

Yet it seems like we have had this conversation so often with Irish teams this century, questions put to them about a 28-year gap to their previous win in Paris (2000); the respective 23-year and 49-year waits between victories over the Wallabies and Springboks; the distance from the grand slams of 1948 to 2009; the 111 year-purgatory hoping for a win over New Zealand.

Each time they got there and for sure there is a compelling case to be made that they can do so again this time. Form is with them, just one defeat coming from their last 13 games, some notable scalps along the way: England twice, Argentina with 46 points to spare, Japan by a 55-point margin, New Zealand.