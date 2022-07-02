TRY – New Zealand 0 Ireland 5 (Earls)
Follow all the action as it happens in Auckland.
3mins: New Zealand 0 Ireland 0
Beauden Barrett kicks off down the middle, Peter O’Mahony collects, there’s a counter ruck from New Zealand and we have the first scrum of the night within the opening minute of play.
Ireland hold firm and Jamison Gibson-Park scurries out the back to clear the ball. We’ve a bit more kick-tennis and one nervy moment from Hugo Keenan as he controls a ball with his shin, but recovers well. It’s early New Zealand pressure at the moment as the home side work through the phases, and kick to the corner to enter the Ireland 22 for the first time.
KICK-OFF
And now it’s haka time…
Anthem time…
Just 10 minutes until kick-off now, and we’re expecting the teams out on the pitch shortly. Looks like a rainy day in Auckland has cleared up just in time for those who made the long journey down.
You can also read Garry Doyle’s big match preview here.
Any Irish victory over the next three weekends should be celebrated.
Yet it seems like we have had this conversation so often with Irish teams this century, questions put to them about a 28-year gap to their previous win in Paris (2000); the respective 23-year and 49-year waits between victories over the Wallabies and Springboks; the distance from the grand slams of 1948 to 2009; the 111 year-purgatory hoping for a win over New Zealand.
Each time they got there and for sure there is a compelling case to be made that they can do so again this time. Form is with them, just one defeat coming from their last 13 games, some notable scalps along the way: England twice, Argentina with 46 points to spare, Japan by a 55-point margin, New Zealand.
It’s going to be a special day for a number of Ireland players. Winger James Lowe was capped by the Maori All Blacks and represented Tasman and the Chiefs before joining Leinster in 2017. The 29-year-old looked like he was soaking the occasion up on the Eden Park pitch few moments ago.
And here’s a reminder of how New Zealand line up. No late changes for the All Blacks, as far as we know.
So, here’s the updated Ireland squad for today’s game. With Bealham out and O’Toole coming in, Cian Healy switches to 17.
Garry Doyle is our man in New Zealand for the tour and you can read his latest update from Auckland here.
The big news overnight is that Finlay Bealham has been ruled out with Covid, so Tom O’Toole has been promoted to the Ireland bench.
In another twist, Ed Byrne was en route to New Zealand to provide injury cover, but with his flight delayed, former Leinster prop Michael Bent has been drafted in as an emergency measure to take part in the warm-up as one of the additional players. The 36-year-old moved back to New Zealand last year and has been playing for Taranaki.
Is this a good time to ask for your predictions in the comment section below?
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the big one – it’s New Zealand v Ireland in Auckland, the first Test of the three-Test July series. Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens in Eden Park, and it’s already been an eventful day in Auckland for Andy Farrell’s squad.
We’ll bring you the latest team news shortly, with kick-off coming up at 8.05am Irish time.
