Shamrock Rovers move clear at the top after thrilling win over Dundalk in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers 3

Dundalk 1

SHAMROCK ROVERS MOVED clear at the top of the Premier Division thanks to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium.

1,000 fans filled the south Dublin arena for the last of three pilot games featuring expanded attendances and they were treated to an eventful game and some spectacular goals.

Stunning strikes from Liam Scales and Sean Gannon saw the Hoops lead at the break after Patrick Hoban had given the visitors an early lead.

Aaron Greene wrapped up the win 15 minutes from time as the home side recorded their first home win in five attempts following a sticky run of form.

That streak began with defeat to Dundalk at Oriel Park in May, their first defeat in a year-and-a-half, but they made amends despite falling behind early on.

A mistake from former Dundalk man Richie Towell, on his Rovers debut, allowed Michael Duffy to tee up Hoban for a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Hoban could have doubled his tally only for Alan Mannus to pull off a fine save from his close-range header, while the visitors felt they should have had a penalty when Duffy tangled with Scales.

Rovers levelled eight minutes before the break through Scales, who scored a Bergkamp-esque goal when the sides met in the President’s Cup in February, and it was an equally eye-catching effort.

The defender strode forward from his own half and, with the visitors backing off, he unleashed an unstoppable strike that left Alessio Abibi helpless.

Rovers' Richie Towell with Patrick McEleney of Dundalk. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Gannon complete the turnaround against his former club on the stroke of half time as he lined the ball up 20 yards out and, again, left Abibi with no chance as his shot arrowed into the corner.

The Hoops dominated the second half, with Greene and sub Danny Mandroiu going close, but had to wait until 15 minutes from time to wrap up the win.

Greene was the man to apply the finish following more strong approach play, picking out the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon, Ronan Finn, Gary O’Neill, Liam Scales (Joey O’Brien 79); Richie Towell (Danny Mandroiu 67), Aaron Greene, Rory Gaffney (Dylan Watts 73).

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi; Raivis Jurkovskis, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett (Wilfried Zahibo 32), Sam Stanton (Daniel Kelly 64), Patrick McEleney; Michael Duffy, Will Patching, Patrick Hoban.