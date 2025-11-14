Robbie Hedderman named new Shamrock Rovers CEO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE announced the appointment of Robbie Hedderman as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer. Hedderman will take up his new role at the beginning of February 2026.

A former professional footballer in the UK and in the League of Ireland, Hedderman represented Cork City, Derry City, Sligo Rovers, Dublin City, Waterford United and Shelbourne.

The Dubliner most recently held the role of Commercial Director with Aberdeen Football Club.

Hedderman’s new role at the League of Ireland champions follows the departure of the Hoops’ former CEO John Martin, who took the role as Director of Football with the FAI earlier this year.