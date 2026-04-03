'I love it over in Exeter. I'm still in touch with a good few of the lads'

WHEN CONNACHT TOLD Seán O’Brien that there wouldn’t be a contract extension for him at the end of the 2020/21 season, he had no idea what would come next.

The Westmeath man had only just got going in professional rugby but suddenly, he was worrying about whether he had a future in the game at all.

It turned out that O’Brien played his best rugby for Connacht after the bad news had been broken to him. Injuries opened up a place in the team and the Mullingar RFC product took it with both hands.

Six starts at outside centre for Connacht in the closing stages of that campaign put him on the radar, and Exeter Chiefs in England came calling.

“There were a few months where I didn’t really know what I was going to be doing and I was kind of thinking of every possible scenario, then Exeter just took a punt on me,” says O’Brien, who returns to Exeter as part of Munster’s matchday 23 in the Challenge Cup round of 16 tomorrow.

Having signed for the Chiefs on a two-year deal, it took a while for him to get going at Sandy Park but he was flying in his second season.

He would have been happy to stay on in Exeter beyond 2023, but Munster made a call.

“I was never going to say no to that,” says O’Brien.

He has been back to Exeter with Munster before, starting on the left wing when the Chiefs pulled off a comeback win over the Irish province in the Champions Cup pool stages a few months after his move.

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But this is still an exciting trip for O’Brien, who remains in contact with Exeter players such as Josh Iosefa-Scott, Scott Sio, Rus Tuima, Dafydd Jenkins, and Greg Fisilau.

“I’m looking forward to getting back over and seeing a few familiar faces,” says O’Brien.

“I love it over there. I’m still in touch with a good few of the lads over there and still good mates with them. It’s a lovely spot as well. I enjoyed my two years there.

O'Brien during his time with Exeter. Ashley Crowden / INPHO Ashley Crowden / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s a good atmosphere. Bit of a party vibe to it as well, but they love their rugby down there. They go absolutely mad for it, now especially that they’re having a good season. They’re packing out the stadium again and it’s a good atmosphere to play in, intense.

“They’re absolutely rugby mad and they’re always good hosts as well. I think Munster are the same, so they’re similar enough in that way. It’s a good trip.”

The Exeter team was already changing a huge amount when O’Brien was over there, with many of the 2020 Champions Cup-winning team departing and director of Rob Baxter having to rebuild.

As O’Brien points out, Exeter had “a rough transition year” last season but now they’re fourth in PREM Rugby and there is much more optimism after the emergence of some exciting younger players to mix in with some seasoned senior men.

O’Brien has plenty of praise for the long-serving Baxter, who has been in charge since 2009.

“I think when most people think of Exeter Chiefs, they think of Rob Baxter,” says the Munster man.

“He’s the face of the club and he runs it very well in fairness to him. They’ve transitioned a few times and every time they’ve come out of it better off and there’s been a lot of difficult times over the years.

“I think what they instil over there really is just hard work and commitment. He does a good job of getting everybody to buy into it as well because there’s a good balance over there.

“He’ll reward you for working hard but it’s also the bare minimum over there, working hard and being fully committed. There is a good social balance over there as well and it keeps lads bought in. He knows how to manage players.”

Exeter are hoping to enjoy a run in this Challenge Cup as they target silverware, but Munster are in the same boat.

O'Brien in South Africa with Munster last week. Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

Head coach Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes to his starting XV, yet key men like Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, and Jack Crowley are part of what is a strong Munster side.

This is just the second time Munster have been in the second-tier Challenge Cup, but they’re hoping to give their fans something to celebrate.

“It’s a knock-out game, it’s still an important game for the club,” says O’Brien.

“We know it’s not where we want to be. We want to be in the Champions Cup and pushing on in the later rounds there but the reality is we’re not there this year and if the Challenge Cup is there in front of us to be won, we’re going to do our very best to go out and win it.

“Especially with the behind-the-scenes case at the minute with the voluntary redundancies. We’re very aware of what’s going on and it’s tough, but all we can do is go out and try and do as well as possible on the pitch and bring in more for the club and hopefully avoid things like this in the future.”