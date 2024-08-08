Shamrock Rovers appeal over FAI Cup loss to Bohs rejected

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ APPEAL against their FAI Cup second-round defeat to Bohemians has been rejected.

The Hoops had protested against the eligibility of Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy, who was appearing in his first game back at Dalymount Park after transferring from MK Dons.

The 22-year-old was suspended for the subsequent Premier Division clash against Dundalk due to a red card carried over from an EFL Trophy match for the English club in December 2023.

Devoy had subsequently played the remainder of the season on loan at Swindon Town before the suspension came into effect.

Advertisement

Rovers had queried why the FAI applied the ban to a League game rather than the initial Cup fixture.

An FAI statement outlined: “Following the conclusion of a disciplinary hearing, an Independent Disciplinary Committee has rejected Shamrock Rovers FC’s protest relating to Dawson Devoy’s eligibility in their fixture versus Bohemian FC in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup on 19 July 2024.

“In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, this decision may be appealed.”

Bohs beat Rovers 1-0 to advance to a third-round tie away to Kerry on Sunday week.

The Gypsies welcomed the news, adding: “In rejecting Shamrock Rovers’ appeal, Bohemian FC’s adherence to the correct process of establishing the eligibility of our player with the FAI has been vindicated.”

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have announced the signing of Marc McNulty, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old Edinburgh-born striker, who enjoyed a spell playing in America, last lined out with Scottish League Two club The Spartans.

“We’re delighted. Marc was in with us a few weeks ago, he trained with us for just over a week and we liked what we saw,” said Hoops boss Stephen Bradley.

“It was former Rovers player Enda Stevens who put him onto us having mentioned him to me a few months back. But these things can take time as Marc was playing in the States and back home in Scotland.

“We followed up, Enda really liked and recommended him, so when we got Marc in we saw why. So he’s done well and we’re delighted to get him in.”