Shamrock Rovers cancel 200 'home' tickets bought by St Pat's fans

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE cancelled around 200 tickets that they insist were purchased by St Patrick’s Athletic fans for tonight’s Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium.

The Saints sold out their official away allocation of 950 – 10% of working capacity – earlier in the week.

There are still available seats in the home section and a post on social media from one Pat’s fan earlier today showed an email from Rovers detailing their reasoning for cancelling the ticket and issuing a refund.

The 42 has verified the detail of the email with Rovers, and that up to 200 more have also been notified.

In the correspondence, the club stated that away supporters in the home section “contradicts our strict segregation rules”.

The club also further explained why they believe those who bought tickets were in fact St Pat’s fans. “Through a programme that studies purchase history, social media activity, and other undisclosed methods, it has been determined you are a St Patrick’s Athletic fan who has purchased a home end ticket.

“We cannot have away fans in home sections. Any away fan found in the home sections tonight will be taken out of the ground, with no refund given if refused at the gate.”

Tonight’s match is live on Virgin Media from 7.30pm.