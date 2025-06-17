Shamrock Rovers take Drogheda United's place in Uefa Conference League draw

UEFA HAVE ANNOUNCED that Shamrock Rovers will take Drogheda United’s place in the second-round Conference League draw following the decision to expel Drogheda from the competition.

The FAI Cup champions lost an appeal with the Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday after the club was previously notified of its expulsion from the Conference League. The decision is based on multi-club ownership rules.

Advertisement

Drogheda were due to enter the second round draw later this afternoon, but following the CAS decision, Shamrock Rovers will take their place along with FC Dinamo City of Albania.

The development comes after Shamrock Rovers defeated Drogheda United last night in the Premier Division 2-1 at Lambe Park just hours after the appeal was defeated.

St Patrick’s Athletic will remain in the first round of the Conference League while Shelbourne will feature in the Champions League draw.

The Champions League draw takes place at 1pm Irish time followed by the Conference League draw at 3pm.

“Following the decision of the UEFA CFCB to not admit Drogheda United FC (IRL) to the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League (UECL), and the subsequent confirmation of such decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejecting the club’s appeal, Shamrock Rovers FC (IRL) and FC Dinamo City (ALB) have both been moved from the UECL main path first qualifying round to the UECL main path second qualifying round,” a statement from Uefa reads.