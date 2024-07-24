Advertisement
Joy Ralph was on target for Shamrock Rovers. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Showdown

Shamrock Rovers to meet Galway in All-Island Cup final

It was a disappointing night for Shelbourne and Wexford.
10.25pm, 24 Jul 2024
SHAMROCK ROVERS will face Galway in the All-Island Cup final after both sides progressed from their respective semis this evening.

The Hoops overcame Shelbourne 2-1 at Tolka Park.

An early Lia O’Leary goal gave the visitors the advantage before Shels equalised just after half-time through Jemma Quinn.

However, with 25 minutes remaining, Joy Ralph restored her side’s advantage with a goal that was ultimately enough to seal the win.

This evening’s other game saw Galway defeat Wexford 4-2 on penalties after the contest finished 2-2 in normal time at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Kate Thompson put the hosts in front eight minutes before the break and Jamie Erickson looked to have sealed the victory by doubling their advantage early in the second half.

Yet Wexford showed admirable resilience — goals from Kylie Murphy and substitute Rianna Jarrett in the 65th and 86th minute levelled the match.

With no extra time, the contest went straight to penalties.

Misses from Ellen Molloy and Leah McGrath proved costly, as Erickson scored the pivotal spot kick that saw the hosts progress to the final.

