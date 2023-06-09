Ireland defender Shane Duffy signs for Norwich City

IRELAND DEFENDER SHANE Duffy has become Norwich City’s third signing of the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal, effective from 1 July.

Duffy spent last season with Fulham, having joined the club initially on loan from Brighton before the move was made permanent. Duffy began his career with Everton before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 2014 and joining Brighton in 2016, impressing in their rise to the Premier League.

The 55-time capped Ireland international has also spent time on loan at Celtic.

“As soon as I first heard about it, I’ve been excited,” said Duffy after signing for Norwich, who finished 13th in the recently-concluded Championship season.

“I spoke with the head coach, and some people at the club, and they’ve really made me excited about this opportunity.

“I know it’s a great club, a lot of Irish connection as well with a few players here and they speak very highly about the club.

“I’m ready for a new chapter in my career. And I’m excited to help the team get back to the Premier League.”

Norwich head coach David Wagner said: “We’re delighted to welcome Shane to the club. He is a player with a vast amount of experience, both domestically and on the international stage.

“I’m confident that he’ll be a great fit for our squad and brings not only the on-field qualities that we have been looking for, but leadership and desire to help drive our club forward.”