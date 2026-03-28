Shane Lowry steady but off the pace at Texas Children’s Houston Open

SHANE LOWRY CARDED a one-under par 69 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open today.

The Offaly man is five under overall, in a tie for 34th place, 12 strokes off the lead, with play ongoing.

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Today’s round of 69 follows a 67 on Friday and 69 on Thursday as Lowry had enjoyed a steady if unspectacular competition.

A par on the third today was followed by a bogey on the fourth. Another bogey came on the 13th, with the day turned around with birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.

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American Gary Woodland leads on 17 under at the time of writing, nearing the end of his round.