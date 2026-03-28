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Shane Lowry steady but off the pace at Texas Children’s Houston Open
SHANE LOWRY CARDED a one-under par 69 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open today.
The Offaly man is five under overall, in a tie for 34th place, 12 strokes off the lead, with play ongoing.
Today’s round of 69 follows a 67 on Friday and 69 on Thursday as Lowry had enjoyed a steady if unspectacular competition.
A par on the third today was followed by a bogey on the fourth. Another bogey came on the 13th, with the day turned around with birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.
American Gary Woodland leads on 17 under at the time of writing, nearing the end of his round.
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Golf PGA Tour Shane Lowry